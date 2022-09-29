Local MMA-fighter-turned-NYC-Marathon-runner training for race to fundraise for Beyond Type 1

BJ Garceau has Type 1 diabetes and continuously wears an insulin pump
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Greenbush native and MMA fighter-turned-marathon-runner BJ Garceau is excited to represent the Bangor-Orono community as well as she prepares to run the NYC Marathon on Nov. 6 at 8 a.m.

She’s training while managing Type 1 diabetes, and is happy to continue raising money for Beyond Type 1, an organization funding advocacy, education, and cure research.

Garceau continuously wears an insulin pump, and she’s hoping to inspire others with diabetes.

“I’m always walking a fine line on it every day. That’s part of the reason why I’m doing these things. I’m trying to show people that no matter how complicated (diabetes) is, you can hit great milestones and do all kinds of amazing stuff. We’re all fighting a fight, and you never have to do it alone,” said Garceau.

You can find donation links on Garceau’s Facebook page as well as BJ Garceau vs. the World on Instagram.

She’s grateful for the support she’s received from folks in the gym or on her running routes.

In fact, she started mixed martial arts because she wondered if she’d survive in the Walking Dead TV show universe.

