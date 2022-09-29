Lawmakers successfully push for additional funding for LIHEAP
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers including Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, have successfully pushed for additional funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Thursday, the Senate passed a short-term government spending bill to fund the federal government through December 16th.
The bill includes emergency funding for critical needs including another $1 billion for LIHEAP.
Maine will receive an estimated $8,000,000 in additional LIHEAP funding, about a 20% increase above the state’s allotment in a typical year.
The bill needs to be voted on by the House before it’s sent to the President’s desk to be signed into law.
