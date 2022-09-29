Construction and installation of the park will take place next year.
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Great news for the town of Carmel, they’re getting a grant to build a new community playground.
The town posted the exciting announcement Thursday on Facebook --along with two renderings of the what the park will look like.
They’re getting $150,000 for the project.
They say the final design, construction and installation will happen next year.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.