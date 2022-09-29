Construction and installation of the park will take place next year.

A grant will build the community a new playground.
A grant will build the community a new playground.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Great news for the town of Carmel, they’re getting a grant to build a new community playground.

The town posted the exciting announcement Thursday on Facebook --along with two renderings of the what the park will look like.

They’re getting $150,000 for the project.

They say the final design, construction and installation will happen next year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city...
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
Mums
Pretty Things: pretty mums
The search continues for Graham Lacher.
The search continues for Graham Lacher
West Gardiner fire
Man killed in West Gardiner fire