Closing arguments in trial for Corinna man charged in connection with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial of a Corinna man charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose last year is now in the hands of the judge.

Zachary Borg, 28, is charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon is fentanyl.

The State and the defense have both rested and gave their closing arguments

The baby was taken to a hospital where she survived and was later taken into state custody.

Officials say they searched his home and found fentanyl in several rooms, including the infant’s bedroom

The state argues that Borg’s drug use put the child in harms way.

The defense countered that argument saying there were other people present in the home and the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the drug came from Borg.

The court is giving both parties 10 days to submit final documents as the judge makes his decision.

