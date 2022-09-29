Belfast’s Pete Lovejoy continuing as honorary Lions coach while battling Stage 4 liver cancer

Lovejoy was diagnosed four days after placing 2nd at the KVAC Wrestling Championships in February
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast fans are used to seeing Pete Lovejoy excel on the football field or placing at conference wrestling championships, but a February medical diagnosis has him on the sidelines leading the Lions in a new role.

Lovejoy was diagnosed four days after placing 2nd at the KVAC Wrestling Championships in...
Lovejoy was diagnosed four days after placing 2nd at the KVAC Wrestling Championships in February.(WABI/Jeff Lovejoy)

Stage 4 liver cancer isn’t stopping him from being around the game.

“Football is his No. 1 passion in life. It’s his favorite thing to do,” said Curtis Littlefield, junior defensive tackle/offensive guard.

“Knowing that he wishes he could be out there and the mental and physical battle he’s going through, and him still being able to support us means the world to us,” said Andrew Fairbrother, junior free safety.

The Lions miss him in the lineup, but he’s still making an impact.

“Pete’s a great athlete. It really is a huge loss to our team on the field, but on the sidelines, he’s been a great addition to just encourage, pump people up, and give them some coaching tips. He would have started both ways and would have probably been in contention for All-Conference both ways,” said Art Fairbrother, head coach.

Lions players and fans can’t wait for him to put on the pads again.

“It would be very inspirational, especially to new players. Knowing that he’s gone through all that he has and he’s still (could be) back on the field playing every day, it would definitely help out this community,” said Littlefield.

He’s hoping to return for his senior season.

Lovejoy was diagnosed four days after placing 2nd at the KVAC Wrestling Championships in February.

His father, Jeff, the Belfast principal, explained that the Lovejoys are hopeful about an eventual return to football and wrestling, but doctors are advising against it at this time.

Pete enjoys donning a Tom Landry look with a suit and hat on the sidelines, something that doesn’t surprise Curtis.

Littlefield called Pete a “classy man.”

Lovejoy is continuing to take A.P. classes and is starting an internship at a local veterinary clinic.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

The event was coming off a $18,700 number in 2021, and organizers met at Moe’s Original BBQ on...
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check
Brenda Beckwith adding football to list of sports in long Winslow coaching career
Brenda Beckwith adding football to list of sports in long Winslow coaching career
She said she’s picked up on the lingo and minutiae, in her words, and is happy to bring her...
Brenda Beckwith adding football to list of sports in long Winslow coaching career