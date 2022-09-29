Bed Bath & Beyond sales drop 26%; tries to avoid bankruptcy

FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.
FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bed Bath & Beyond says the company is struggling to stay afloat as more of its stores are losing sales.

The retail chain shared the company lost $366 million during its latest quarter.

Sales at stores open for at least a year plunged more than 25% in that same period.

The company says its stores have been offering too much merchandise that customers do not want and high-demand items have been out of stock at some stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to quickly reverse course to avoid bankruptcy. The company says it’s making adjustments to its inventory, eliminating a third of its own brands and adding well-known brands in their place.

The company also announced more strategies to try to win back shoppers like a new rewards program, an improved mobile app and new visual displays in stores.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
An officer from Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms heads to a complex of schools on Fountain Street...
Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack
Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at Nationals game
FILE - An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon said Wednesday,...
Amazon is raising hourly pay for some workers in October