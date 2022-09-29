Areas Of Frost Likely Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build into the region overnight. Any cloud cover should dissipate by sunset leaving skies mostly clear overnight. Winds will be light, and lows will range from near freezing across some northern areas to the low 40s along the coast. A Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning has been issued over parts of the Central Highlands, Interior Downeast along with northern & western areas.

Frost & Freeze headlines have been issued over parts of northern & western Maine due to the potential for frost into Friday morning. Any vegetation that is sensitive to the cold should be brought indoors of covered up. (WABI)

Lows overnight will range from near freezing across northern Maine to the low 40s along the coast. (WABI)

After a chilly start to Friday morning, the rest of the day will consist of mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should be warmer with most areas expected to reach the low to mid 60s (more seasonable for this time of the year). Winds will turn out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Mid to high level clouds will begin to move into the region Friday night into Saturday associated with the remnants of Ian. High pressure will be protecting us so that clouds will be the only impact we see. Due to the filtered sunshine on Saturday, highs have been lowered a few degrees, but overall temperatures will be the warmest of the extended forecast reaching the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will cross the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will not bring any rain, but it will bring cooler conditions.

A secondary Canadian high pressure will be moving into the region on Sunday. This will bring cooler air back to the region as highs by Sunday into early next week are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s. Conditions will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night into Monday morning will be another potential for frost. This time around, it does appear most of the region, including Downeast areas, will have lows in the 30s and will see the threat of the first widespread frost of the season.

A widespread frost is expected Sunday night into Monday morning as lows will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s. (WABI)

Another low will develop off the coast of the Carolinas by midweek. This low will move northwards into the North Atlantic by late week and could bring some coastal areas a few light showers.

TONIGHT: Clear to mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 30s over the north to the low 40s near the coast. Frost Advisory and Freeze Warnings have been issued. Light northwest wind.

FRIDAY: Patchy frost in the morning over northern Maine. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mid to high level clouds will bring filtered sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Widespread morning frost possible. Mostly sunny with highs trending cooler only maxing out in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

