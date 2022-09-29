Amicus looks to the future at grand reopening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor organization serving adults with special needs celebrated its grand re-opening Wednesday.

Amicus has served eastern and central Maine for the last 51 years.

Officials say the facilities on Hillside Avenue and Thirteenth Street were no longer as state-of-the-art as they once were.

So, they’ve spent the last three years renovating the offices, kitchens, classrooms, bathrooms and more.

It all ensures their programming - which includes exercise, art classes, gardening and life skills among others - can reach new heights.

”Lots of people are in this building every day,” Penobscot Foundation for Developmental Services executive director Heidi Godsoe said. “It’s very active. There are wheelchairs involved, and so it really needed a facelift. And, I think it got a very beautiful one.”

“To provide programs and services that enhance quality of life, and promote independence - we’ve been doing that for 50 years,” Amicus president/C.E.O. Julie Howland said. “We’re hoping that these renovations are positioning us so that we can continue to provide these services for another 50 years.”

Amicus is looking for more Direct Support Professionals and other positions.

There’s more info at amicusgroup.org and on Facebook.

