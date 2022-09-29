Amicus looks to the future at grand reopening

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor organization serving adults with special needs celebrated its grand re-opening Wednesday.

Amicus has served eastern and central Maine for the last 51 years.

Officials say the facilities on Hillside Avenue and Thirteenth Street were no longer as state-of-the-art as they once were.

So, they’ve spent the last three years renovating the offices, kitchens, classrooms, bathrooms and more.

It all ensures their programming - which includes exercise, art classes, gardening and life skills among others - can reach new heights.

”Lots of people are in this building every day,” Penobscot Foundation for Developmental Services executive director Heidi Godsoe said. “It’s very active. There are wheelchairs involved, and so it really needed a facelift. And, I think it got a very beautiful one.”

“To provide programs and services that enhance quality of life, and promote independence - we’ve been doing that for 50 years,” Amicus president/C.E.O. Julie Howland said. “We’re hoping that these renovations are positioning us so that we can continue to provide these services for another 50 years.”

Amicus is looking for more Direct Support Professionals and other positions.

There’s more info at amicusgroup.org and on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm

Latest News

Dry & Cooler Conditions On The Way
Puppy born with unique coat
Maine puppy born with green spots
Police Lights MGN
Trial continues for Corinna man charged in connection with infant daughters fentanyl overdose
Joseph Fuller
Maine State Police looking for missing man