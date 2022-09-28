Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish wiffleball tournament came into this season having already raised $144,700. Wednesday was time to add to that total with a check presentation to Make-A-Wish Maine.

The event was coming off a $18,700 number in 2021, and organizers met at Moe’s Original BBQ on Broadway in Bangor to write a check totalling $21,700 in Year 14.

The numbers continue to rise and help the community.

“You’re seeing those (Make-A-Wish) families give back themselves too, to be part of it. It’s just amazing the tie that that has,” said Wayne Harvey, founder.

“There’s absolutely no way that we could grant all the wishes that we do without the support of our community. Events like this are key to making that happen. We’re just incredibly grateful and can’t say enough how this event will impact our kids,” said Kate Vickery, President/CEO, Make-A-Wish Maine.

Vickery explained that each wish costs $7,000 on average.

Harvey hopes the event can hit $250,000 raised by Year 20 after this year’s fundraising brought the overall total to $166,400.

Next year’s tournament will be the 15th edition, and is slated for Aug. 19, 2023.

