Variably Cloudy Today, Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Areas of dense fog to start our Wednesday will give way to variably cloudy skies by mid-morning or so. A weak cold front will cross the state today. This will give us a chance for a few isolated showers throughout the day. Like we’ve seen the past few days, the shower activity will be very minimal, very hit and miss, and so some areas may see a shower today and many areas are expected to stay dry. Temperatures will top off in the 60s for most spots with a few northern locales possibly staying in the upper 50s. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours with temperatures dropping to the 40s for nighttime lows.

Cooler air will move in behind the front for Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s to low 60s. High pressure building into the region will bring us a beautiful day Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-60s. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday. The cold front won’t have much moisture with it so it’s expected to produce a few clouds for us on it’s way through but not expected to produce any shower activity. So our Saturday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s to near 70°. Cooler air will move in behind the front for the second half of our weekend. Sunday will be a cool but sunny day with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Today: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs between 58°-68°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs between 54°-64°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

