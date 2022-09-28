Trial continues for Corinna man charged in connection with infant daughters fentanyl overdose

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - The State has rested their case in the trial of a Corinna man charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose last year.

28-year-old Zachary Borg is charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon is fentanyl.

Police responded to the home he shared with the girl’s mother, 24-year-old Taezja Dipietro, in June of 2021 to find their 11-month-old child in cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she survived and was later taken into state custody.

Officials say they searched his home and found fentanyl in several rooms, including the infant’s bedroom.

A chemist for the state testified Wednesday, he went over evidence submitted to the state lab and found drug residue on the child’s teddy bear.

The defense says there is no evidence to suggest the child suffered any lasting harmful effects.

Borg has waived his right to a jury trial so a judge is hearing the case and will hand down a verdict.

The trial resumes Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.