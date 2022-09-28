The purple M&M is making its debut, but not to all bags

The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M's website and on some limited-edition...
The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – The purple M&M is here, but not in the way you may think.

The purple peanut M&M is a new “spokes-candy” character, which is the first new one in a decade.

She sings and has a quirky, confident and slightly awkward personality.

Her debut comes with a song, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” which can be seen online and streamed on various platforms.

This doesn’t mean a purple M&M is coming to bags of peanut M&Ms though. The new character will appear in stores, on M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.

Customers can specifically buy purple M&Ms online, however, which was an option that was already available.

