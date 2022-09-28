Police recruit dies after collapsing during defensive tactics training

Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a...
Marquis Kennedy's family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.(Arlington Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – A police recruit in Texas died after he collapsed during a training exercise over the weekend.

According to the Arlington Police Department, recruit officer Marquis Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday.

The department said during a defensive tactics training Friday, Kennedy indicated to training staff that he was not feeling well. He was told to sit with a member of the training staff for further evaluation. A short time later, he collapsed.

The department said training staff immediately began CPR on Kennedy until he was rushed to the hospital by EMS.

Kennedy died at the hospital Sunday, but his cause of death is unknown at this time.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25.

Kennedy’s family said he was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father who had a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Police lights
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team briefing
According to the latest federal numbers, natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion last...
Scammers target victims in the wake of natural disasters