Police are investigating a robbery at a Big Apple in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery Tuesday night at a Big Apple in Augusta.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the store on Stone Street.

Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money and merchandise.

We’re told the suspect involved fled the scene before police arrived.

Augusta police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of this person to call them.

