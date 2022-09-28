Mills announced $5.1 million in grants to be given to Maine families caring for a family member

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday a $5.1 million initiative that will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member at home.

The two-year pilot program begins on Monday.

Through it -- family caregivers may receive grants to help them access respite care for their loved one.

Caregivers may also receive counseling and training, legal and financial guidance, and more.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 29,000 people aged 65 and older in Maine were living with the disease in 2020.

To be eligible - a caregiver must be an adult who is not otherwise receiving payment for the care provided.

