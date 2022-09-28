Maine Senators urge return to bipartisanship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King came together over a virtual forum to discuss the importance of bipartisanship for our country’s future.

The event was hosted by Braver Angels, a nonprofit which describes itself as “a working alliance to depolarize America.”

The senators highlighted bipartisan accomplishments of the last few years, including a COVID relief bill, a large-scale infrastructure bill, a new budget and an unprecedented gun safety bill.

They also answered questions on immigration, education, and the opioid epidemic.

Their message? American values are in jeopardy unless politicians work across the aisle.

“It is vital that political leaders come together on behalf of the vast majority of Americans who reject the extremism on both sides,” Susan Collins said.

“When compromise is capitol offense we’re in trouble, and I’m hoping these successes we’ve had in the last year, will continue into the future. We can build from the middle out, " said Angus King.

Susan Collins also said, “We need to come together. It starts in our neighborhoods and our communities.”

Today, a bipartisan committee including Senator King voted 14-1 to move forward the Electoral Count Act, which clarifies the procedures and certifications of electoral votes for the presidency.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.