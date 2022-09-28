Maine Senators urge return to bipartisanship

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King came together over a virtual forum to discuss the importance of bipartisanship for our country’s future.

The event was hosted by Braver Angels, a nonprofit which describes itself as “a working alliance to depolarize America.”

The senators highlighted bipartisan accomplishments of the last few years, including a COVID relief bill, a large-scale infrastructure bill, a new budget and an unprecedented gun safety bill.

They also answered questions on immigration, education, and the opioid epidemic.

Their message? American values are in jeopardy unless politicians work across the aisle.

“It is vital that political leaders come together on behalf of the vast majority of Americans who reject the extremism on both sides,” Susan Collins said.

“When compromise is capitol offense we’re in trouble, and I’m hoping these successes we’ve had in the last year, will continue into the future. We can build from the middle out, " said Angus King.

Susan Collins also said, “We need to come together. It starts in our neighborhoods and our communities.”

Today, a bipartisan committee including Senator King voted 14-1 to move forward the Electoral Count Act, which clarifies the procedures and certifications of electoral votes for the presidency.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Belfast Soup Kitchen
Athenahealth volunteers “freshen up” Belfast Soup Kitchen
Firehouse Subs donates funds to Maine first responders
Local first responders receive $118,000 equipment gift from Firehouse Subs
Staff says the kids were super-excited!
Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery
Isolated Showers Tonight & Tomorrow