Maine puppy born with green spots

STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy.

Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls.

Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique coat.

This little one came out covered with three large, kelly green spots!

Braun tells us the color comes from an enzyme reaction in light-colored puppies, and is already beginning to fade.

Braun didn’t give any of the pups names because they’re looking to place them with families.

”This green was just, it was like somebody took a highlighter to the puppy. We seem to be pretty lucky out here on the farm with many things, so it didn’t surprise me. We would love to see the babies placed with families that have children, that have room for the pups to run. We just need them to have a good match,” said Braun.

Braun tells us the green coloring happens in less than one in 10,000 newborn puppies.

