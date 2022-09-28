Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.

Police identified the suspect as Devontay Cook, 22, of Rumford.

Cook was arrested near the scene.

Police then executed a search warrant at his apartment, seizing firearms and ammunition.

Police say the two people who were shot at were a 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl. Their identities are not being released at this time.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.