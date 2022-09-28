Hermon Fire Chief retires after nearly half a century of service

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - After nearly half a century in the fire service, Hermon’s Fire Chief will be hanging up his gear this week.

Fire Chief Frank Roma is retiring at the end of September.

Roma started his career in McKinney, Texas, serving 21 years in their department, then made the move to Maine where he served as the fire chief in Auburn.

He became fire chief in Hermon in 2016.

Roma was born and raised in Philadelphia but is no stranger to Maine.

He and his family vacationed here growing up.

In fact, he was at a camp on Sebago Lake when he watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

He tells us he’s proud of the work they’ve accomplished in Hermon which includes their cancer reduction program.

He hopes that continues in Hermon and across the country.

As for what he will miss the most, he says it’s the people.

“The fire service is a family,” said Roma. “Like any team sport, you enjoy the people you work with. The people we work with here have really provided a tremendous level of service to the citizens of Hermon and beyond. I really am fortunate for the people here in the Hermon Fire Department, but all the firefighters and organizations across Penobscot County. I’ve enjoyed working with all of them, and I’ll certainly miss them.”

Roma will be passing the torch to Cody Sullivan who currently serves as Assistant Fire Chief.

As for how he will spend his time in retirement, Roma says he is running for House District 34.

He’s also working to become a Court-appointed special advocate so he can help kids in foster care find permanent homes.

