Defense asks for forgiveness in trial against for former Lewiston cremation business

A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The civil trial against the owner of a former cremation business in Lewiston is underway.

Families are suing Affordable Cremation Solutions and its owner Kenneth Kincer’s business in Lewiston for $5 million, claiming Kincer’s conduct was “grotesque and egregious.”

Last year, 11 bodies were discovered in an unrefrigerated area at Affordable Cremation Solutions.

While the defense is not denying Kincer and the company are to blame, they are asking for forgiveness and understanding.

“Even though Kincer wasn’t coming in to work, he still told his part-time employees – ‘Keep picking up bodies. We need the money,’” said Meryl Poulin, the attorney representing the families

“What happened here is not excusable, it is not justifiable. Affordable Cremation Solutions is not here to try to excuse it or justify it,” Jim Haddow, lawyer for Kenneth Kincer said.

Kincer is listed as a potential witness in the case, but it is unclear when he may take the stand.

Members of the State Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to suspend his license for ten years last September.

He was cited for numerous violations, including the disrespectful handling of human remains.

Testimony will continue Thursday.

