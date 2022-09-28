Cooler Thursday With Frost Possible Thursday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to press towards the coastline through the early evening. Widely scattered showers will be possible until sunset. After that point, conditions will dry up and clouds will begin to clear out. The rest of the night will consist of mostly clear skies with some patchy fog. Lows will drop mostly in the 40s with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.

High pressure will begin to move in by Thursday. This will keep us free and clear of any rainfall through the weekend. Highs will be quite a bit cooler on Thursday with highs ranging from the low 50s over the north to the mid 60s closer to the coast. By Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will be on the cooler side with the potential for areas of frost as lows drop into the 30s and low 40s. A Freeze Watch has been issued for many of our northern counties.

Friday through Saturday conditions will warm with highs, mostly in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be slightly warmer with a few spots that could reach the low 60s.

A secondary Canadian high pressure will be moving into the region on Sunday. This will bring cooler air back to the region as highs by Sunday into early next week are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s. Conditions will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night into Monday morning will be another potential for frost. This time around, it does appear most of the region, including Downeast areas, will have lows in the 30s and will see the threat of the first frost of the season.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be moving up the east coast by early next week. High pressure looks to be situated over the state and should keep rain; wind & cloud cover free of the region during the first part of next week. As the high moves to our east by late next week we could see some clouds and showers associated with Ian move into the Gulf of Maine and we may have to deal with some maritime impacts.

TONIGHT: Showers end by sunset with mostly clear skies for the rest of the night. Lows in the 40s with northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Areas of patchy fog possible.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy frost in the morning over northern Maine. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Widespread morning frost possible. Mostly sunny with highs trending cooler only maxing out in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

