Caribou man wanted for burglary and theft charges

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police in Aroostook County are looking to arrest a Caribou man for multiple burglaries and thefts.

Caribou Police are working this case and are willing to work with anyone who wishes to turn in stolen property that was purchased from 28-year-old Aaron Dodd or his associates.

If you know of Dodd’s whereabouts you are as ked to call Caribou Police Department at 493-3301.

