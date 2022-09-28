Brenda Beckwith adding football to list of sports in long Winslow coaching career

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Brenda Beckwith has coached girls basketball, cross country, and field hockey for the Winslow Black Raiders. Now, she’s continuing her young football coaching career.

She said she’s picked up on the lingo and minutiae, in her words, and is happy to bring her coaching style to another high school sport.

The 37-year Winslow physical education teacher is in her second season as an assistant football coach for the Black Raiders. She’s preparing the scout team and helping out the defense.

“We need to work hard on our open-field tackling. That’s one of the things, breaking down steps. That’s kind of like a basketball defensive thing. That came kind of natually, and I work with Colby Pomeroy, who was an outstanding athlete here at Winslow. We work together with that, and it’s been very rewarding,” said Beckwith.

The players respond to Coach Beckwith on a new sideline.

“She’s taught a lot of great teams and coached them. It’s great to have her coaching football now. She teaches us how to tackle a lot. She’s always out there telling us to drive ourselves, push ourselves harder, so she makes us work a lot harder when we don’t necessarily want to sometimes on slower days,” said Michael McCullough, senior tight end/defensive back.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve gotten a lot closer. She brings something to the team that no one else really does. She gets us aggressive. She fires us up. She makes us hit each other. We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had to dig deep mentally and fight. I think that’s probably the biggest thing I’ve picked up from Coach Beckwith,” said Gavin Chambers, senior running back/defensive back.

She’s continuing to help Winslow student-athletes enjoy sports like she has.

“We have a really good academic and a very good athletic program. I loved athletics when I was a child and went and played in college. I really think the importance of athletics are huge and critical,” said Beckwith.

Beckwith joked that she doesn’t demonstrate form tackling because she doesn’t want to hurt anyone.

Something that continues her joy as a coach: staying connected to student-athletes’ lives after they graduate, like learning when they start their own families.

