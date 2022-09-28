Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Auburn
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation.
The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train.
CSX confirmed Wednesday morning that the person did die from their injuries, but it is still not clear what the person was doing when they were struck.
