Pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Auburn

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation.

The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train.

CSX confirmed Wednesday morning that the person did die from their injuries, but it is still not clear what the person was doing when they were struck.

