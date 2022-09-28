Athenahealth volunteers “freshen up” Belfast Soup Kitchen

Belfast Soup Kitchen
Belfast Soup Kitchen(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A healthcare technology company is giving back to the Maine community in a big way.

Athenahealth committed $30,000 in donations to fight food insecurity across the state.

We stopped by as volunteers from their Belfast office completed their annual “Fall freshen-up” at the Belfast Soup Kitchen, where volunteers were hard at work getting the facility ready to go for the colder months ahead.

Officials tell us Maine ranks number one in New England in food insecurity, so giving back to organizations like these makes a difference.

“It’s really important to us that we all give back and are able to volunteer at amazing organizations like these,” Athenahealth vice president of product optimization Andrea Talty said. “We all live and work in this area, so we care so deeply about this local community.”

”Belfast Soup Kitchen is about more than food, it’s about community,” Belfast Soup Kitchen executive director Cherie Merrill said. “Being able to partner with Athenahealth, without their support, we just could not do what we do every day.”

Volunteers also stocked shelves at Good Shepard Food Bank and assisted in outdoor cleanup and landscaping to benefit Belfast Parks and Recreation.

