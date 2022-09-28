Amish Community Market is now open

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Nine months after a devastating fire, the Amish Community Market in Unity is open again.

Bishop Caleb Stoll says it’s still a mystery as to the exact cause of the fire.

“We know it started in the area close to the boiler and the chimney, so that would be logical, but but other than, you know, other than just that fact, we don’t know "

Judy Smith, a regular from Oakland, recalls the moment she heard about the fire.

“I was devastated. I felt so bad for the Amish community,” Smith said.

Like many, she liked their famous doughnuts made fresh every Wednesday and looked forward to the day they would reopen. She was not alone.

“it got to the point where I didn’t really want to go to town anymore because people, everyone’s asking, when’s the store open?” Stoll said.

From food items to hardware, the store has become a staple in the community.

“A lot of the products that we have, if you buy it once, you have it for the rest of your life. There are a lot of really basic things, that last a long time, but if you buy a doughnut, you want another one,” he said.

Stoll said they initially contemplated not rebuilding due to the financial strains it would cause. That option quickly went out the window after the community rallied in support.

“The initial response of help, offers for help, donations just made that decision by itself,” he said of the community support.

That support hasn’t ended.

“When there is a disaster, there is that initial, we will do anything to help, but it still hasn’t changed much,” he said.

Smith calls it a family.

“I know that they are wonderful people, and they are so together. They do everything for each other, and it’s wonderful. We all can learn from them,” she said.

The store may look a little different with a wider porch and different layout, but Stoll says it is still the same.

“We are here, we are here to serve. Come by and see us, and see the new store,” Stoll said.

