Years-long bridge project starting in Pittsfield

Stock image of construction traffic cones
Stock image of construction traffic cones(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning a years-long project to perform work on four bridges that carry I-95 in Pittsfield.

All four bridges are between mile markers 149 and 152.

The DOT will be replacing bridge decks on the three southbound bridges that cross Madawaska Avenue, the West Branch Sebasticook River, and Hartland Avenue.

They will replace the superstructure on one northbound bridge that crosses Madawaska Avenue.

Southbound interstate traffic may be restricted to one lane during daytime hours from about Oct. 10 until June 23.

All work is scheduled to be finished by November of 2026.

The total cost of the construction is about $11.5 million.

