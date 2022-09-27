Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville contractor who stole thousands of dollars from multiple victims was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Tony Glidden, who owned Mainely Roofing and Siding, pleaded guilty to theft by deception after getting paid for work including roof and window repairs he never completed.

Additional complaints were brought against him since his pleas in July from Somerset and Hancock counties for similar conduct.

The district attorneys from those counties allowed those complaints to be consolidated and his restitution has gone up from $115,000 to a little over $130,000.

“Tony Glidden was sentenced to seven years. The court suspended all of that but three years, so he’ll serve three years right now. Then, he’ll be on a period of probation for three years with several conditions regarding substance abuse and paying restitution. If he completes that probation satisfactorily, that will be the end of the sentence. If he does not, then the state can move to revoke his probation and he could go back for the remaining four years,” Assistant Attorney General Suzanne Russell said.

Russell said the sentence was suspended to three years so Glidden can get back to work sooner to start paying restitution. He will be ordered to pay $1,000 each month when he gets out to pay back his 24 victims.

