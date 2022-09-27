Variably Cloudy Today, Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will move through the state today giving us a chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon. Otherwise we’ll see a decent day with variably cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid-60s along the coast due to a southerly breeze while inland areas fair a bit better with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Any isolated showers will exit by evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the mid-40s to low 50s.

A cold front is forecast to cross the state Wednesday. This too will give us a chance for a few scattered showers on its way through. The front doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it so not expecting much for shower activity with the frontal passage. The best chance of showers will be across areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will again be seasonable Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to near 70°. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s to low 60s. High pressure building into the region will bring us a nice stretch of weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Friday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s. The nice fall weather will be with us Saturday and Sunday too.

Today: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers possible this afternoon. Highs between 64°-71°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 45°-52°. Light south/southwest wind.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Few scattered showers possible, mainly north of Bangor. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s.

