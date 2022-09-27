University of Maine researchers share report detailing Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine released a nonpartisan report Tuesday on Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform.

The data comes from a survey conducted in the summer of 2021 from the responses of 417 registered voters.

The report outlines that Mainers overwhelmingly support policy approaches that diverted individuals out of the criminal justice system and into community-based programs.

Researchers state they believe there’s a gap between lawmakers and voters on Maine’s criminal drug laws.

They note from their data that 74% of Mainers support decriminalizing low-level, non-violent drug offenses.

“I think the general takeaway is that there is this hesitancy among lawmakers of all stripes to really embrace a different approach to this policy issue, and there doesn’t necessarily need to be,” said Associate Professor of Political Science Rob Glover.

It’s important to note the report reflects the findings and perspectives of researchers, not any official position by the University of Maine.

