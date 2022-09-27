Trial starts for Corrina man charged in connection with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Corinna charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose last year is now on trial.

Zachary Borg, 28, is charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

In this case, the weapon is fentanyl.

Opening statements were delivered Tuesday morning at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office got a report on the morning of June 26, 2021 that an 11-month-old child in Corinna was suffering a medical event.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she was resuscitated.

Officials say they searched the residence and found fentanyl in several rooms, including the infant’s bedroom.

“The facts of the case are not going to fall into the framework you typically associate with this particular set of charges. The evidence is going to show that Mr. Borg was using fentanyl and some other people in his home in that some of this fentanyl was misplaced or lost in the house. And just a few hours later the next morning his infant daughter Isabella suffers fentanyl overdose,” said Chelsea Lynds, assistant district attorney.

“There is no evidence that she suffered any lasting harmful physical effects from the condition. The conditions was stable by 11:05 a.m.,” said Harris Mattson, defense attorney.

The girl’s mother, 24-year-old Taezja Dipietro , is also charged in the case.

Her trial will be held at a later date.

