Trial starts for Corrina man charged in connection with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose

Zachary Borg
Zachary Borg(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Corinna charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose last year is now on trial.

Zachary Borg, 28, is charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

In this case, the weapon is fentanyl.

Opening statements were delivered Tuesday morning at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office got a report on the morning of June 26, 2021 that an 11-month-old child in Corinna was suffering a medical event.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she was resuscitated.

Officials say they searched the residence and found fentanyl in several rooms, including the infant’s bedroom.

“The facts of the case are not going to fall into the framework you typically associate with this particular set of charges. The evidence is going to show that Mr. Borg was using fentanyl and some other people in his home in that some of this fentanyl was misplaced or lost in the house. And just a few hours later the next morning his infant daughter Isabella suffers fentanyl overdose,” said Chelsea Lynds, assistant district attorney.

“There is no evidence that she suffered any lasting harmful physical effects from the condition. The conditions was stable by 11:05 a.m.,” said Harris Mattson, defense attorney.

The girl’s mother, 24-year-old Taezja Dipietro , is also charged in the case.

Her trial will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Tony Glidden
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
GONETSPEED ribbon cutting
GONETSPEED cuts ribbon at new Bangor office
Mural on Bangor Shaw's
Artist creates mural on Bangor Shaw’s wall for the Together Place
University of Maine
University of Maine researchers share report detailing Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform