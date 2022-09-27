Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race are sparring about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District against Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.

Poliquin’s campaign on Tuesday called on Golden to return a contribution of $667 from Julie Packard, the executive director of Seafood Watch.

Poliquin’s camp said Seafood Watch’s red listing of lobster has hurt Maine fishermen.

Golden’s campaign dismissed the charge as a campaign stunt.

