Pedestrian hit by a train in Auburn

Police investigate after a train hit a pedestrian in Auburn
Police investigate after a train hit a pedestrian in Auburn(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation.

The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train.

Police did not immediately confirm the condition of the person who was hit and it was not immediately clear what the person was doing when they were struck.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Downs will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 25 years.
Steven Downs sentenced to 75 years for 1993 murder of Sophie Sergie in his Alaska college dorm
Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium
Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium
Storms North & West Overnight
Gov. Janet Mills
First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race