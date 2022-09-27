Pedestrian hit by a train in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation.

The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train.

Police did not immediately confirm the condition of the person who was hit and it was not immediately clear what the person was doing when they were struck.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

