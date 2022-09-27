Moose spotted outside Bangor day care, bakery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summit Learning Center in Bangor welcomed an unexpected visitor Monday.

This bull moose was spotted outside the center on State Street!

Staff say the kids were super excited.

Bangor Police also shared photos of the moose dumpster diving outside Frank’s Bakery, further up State Street.

Maine Game Wardens returned the moose back to his home, but maybe not before this moose enjoyed a muffin or three.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.