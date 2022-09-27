Man dies after being hit by truck near Lewiston intersection

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was killed after being hit by a truck in Lewiston Monday night.

Officials say 49-year-old Donald Bourget was hit by a truck near the intersection of Sabattus Street and College Street.

Bourget was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The roadway was shut down Tuesday morning for Lewiston Police to reconstruct the scene. It has since been reopened.

Authorities have not said if the driver of the truck will be charged.

