Local first responders receive $118,000 equipment gift from Firehouse Subs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local first responders were gifted a combined $118,000 in equipment from Firehouse Subs Tuesday.

The Bangor, Brewer, Carmel and Milford Fire Departments, along with Bucksport Police, were there to collect the lifesaving equipment.

Awards included new water rescue boats, defibrillators, touchscreen tablets and more.

Funding came from multiple grants from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The restaurant has only been in Bangor since 2020, but the Foundation has raised more than $673,000 across Maine.

”The budgets are tight for everybody, making it difficult to replace or even obtain equipment,” Bangor deputy fire chief Eric Pelletier said. “Some of this equipment wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for their help.”

“The new cruisers will have computers to allow us to run license checks, registration checks, warrant checks,” Bucksport deputy police chief David Winchester said. “It also allows us to have communications with other agencies.”

“People don’t really know until today what we’ve been able to do,” Firehouse Subs Bangor general manager Jay Hatch said. “And it’s so awesome that we have this venue here today, we can showcase what we’ve done. We’ve got a bunch of boats, giving grants to a lot of departments, and it’s really cool.”

100 percent of net sales from 3-6 p.m. at the restaurant benefited the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

