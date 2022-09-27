Lobster rally shows support for industry

Lobster Rally
Lobster Rally(Whitney Beal)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
BEALS ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Beals and Jonesport Lobstermen and women, their families and members of the community came together on Monday to show their support for the industry.

The Support Our Heritage -- Maine’s Lobstering Families Rally brought people of all ages together at Perio Point on Beals Island.

Hundreds gathered wearing red to stand together after the red listing of Maine lobster by a seafood watchdog group in California.

Leaders within Maine’s lobster industry say they feel this is an inaccurate belief and that they are not negatively impacting the endangered Right Whale population.

During the rally, they sold lobster rolls and lemonade with all proceeds donated to the Maine Lobster Association.

Speakers at the rally said standing together right now is vital, not just for the lobster industry but for the entire state of Maine and beyond.

Organizers of the rally say the Maine lobster industry is the most sustainable fishery in the world and is used as an example to other fisheries in how to sustainably harvest and keep the ocean thriving.

If you would like to find out more information on how to support them you can head to mainelobstermen.org.

