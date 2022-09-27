Isolated Showers Possible Tonight & Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure sitting over Quebec will bring the chance for isolated showers across northern and western areas through the first part of the evening. After about 8 PM most of the showers will fizzle out. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s & 50s. Areas of patchy fog will be likely.

By Wednesday, a cold front will cross the region bringing another chance for showers to the forecast. The shower potential will be widely scattered with most locations looking to stay dry. Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures reaching the 60s. Winds will turn out of the west at 5-15 mph.

High pressure will begin to move in by Thursday. This will keep us free and clear of any rainfall through the weekend. Highs will be quite a bit cooler on Thursday with most areas staying in the 50s and low 60s. By Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will be on the cooler side with the potential for areas of frost as lows drop into the 30s and low 40s.

Friday through Saturday conditions will warm with highs, mostly in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will be possible into Sunday with temperatures staying in the50s and low 60s.

Cooler than normal highs, mostly in the 50s and low 60s, can be expected into early next week.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be moving up the east coast by early next week. High pressure looks to be situated over the state and should keep rain; wind & cloud cover free of the region during the first part of next week. As the high moves to our east by late next week we could see some clouds and showers associated with Ian move into the Gulf of Maine and we may have to deal with some maritime impacts.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers possible across the north & west. Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog & lows in the 40s & 50s. Light southerly wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few spotty showers. Highs mostly in the 60s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A cool morning followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs trending cooler only maxing out in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

