GONETSPEED cuts ribbon at new Bangor office

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - GONETSPEED held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of their new Bangor office.

They’re pledging an $8 million investment in the greater Bangor and Brewer area, planning to build 115 miles of a high-speed internet network.

They hope to make high speed internet more available to Mainers.

GONETSPEED notes that in today’s world, having a reliable internet connection is of the utmost importance.

“Not having access to high-speed internet puts those people who don’t at a disadvantage. Not just a disadvantage in an economic perspective but from a life balance perspective,” said Richard Clark, President & CEO of GONETSPEED .

Service is set to be available for Brewer in October and construction will begin in Bangor this winter.

