GONETSPEED cuts ribbon at new Bangor office

GONETSPEED ribbon cutting
GONETSPEED ribbon cutting(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - GONETSPEED held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of their new Bangor office.

They’re pledging an $8 million investment in the greater Bangor and Brewer area, planning to build 115 miles of a high-speed internet network.

They hope to make high speed internet more available to Mainers.

GONETSPEED notes that in today’s world, having a reliable internet connection is of the utmost importance.

“Not having access to high-speed internet puts those people who don’t at a disadvantage. Not just a disadvantage in an economic perspective but from a life balance perspective,” said Richard Clark, President & CEO of GONETSPEED .

Service is set to be available for Brewer in October and construction will begin in Bangor this winter.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Tony Glidden
Waterville contractor sentenced to 3 years in prison
Mural on Bangor Shaw's
Artist creates mural on Bangor Shaw’s wall for the Together Place
University of Maine
University of Maine researchers share report detailing Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform
Zachary Borg
Trial starts for Corrina man charged in connection with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose