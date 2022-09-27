Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Franklin voters have a new question on their ballots.

The question asks if a rock quarrying moratorium ordinance should be enacted.

This comes on the heels of a large quarry proposal that has residents concerned over noise, proximity and environmental issues.

They say there are no regulations for quarries in the town government, and the 180-day moratorium would give the planning board time to review and establish clear regulations.

Ken Fogelman, president of the Taunton Bay Homeowners Association, says an unregulated installation would cause issues for townsfolk.

”It would change the entire way of life,” Fogelman said. “This is a peaceful, quiet, community. The idea of a quarry right in the middle of a residential area - no one’s opposed to quarries per se, we all buy the product - but the idea of having one established right in the middle of a residential area with all the negative things that go with it - the trucks, the blasting, the extraction, everything else - is very scary.”

The question will be voted on Election Day, November 8.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.