Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Franklin voters have a new question on their ballots.

The question asks if a rock quarrying moratorium ordinance should be enacted.

This comes on the heels of a large quarry proposal that has residents concerned over noise, proximity and environmental issues.

They say there are no regulations for quarries in the town government, and the 180-day moratorium would give the planning board time to review and establish clear regulations.

Ken Fogelman, president of the Taunton Bay Homeowners Association, says an unregulated installation would cause issues for townsfolk.

”It would change the entire way of life,” Fogelman said. “This is a peaceful, quiet, community. The idea of a quarry right in the middle of a residential area - no one’s opposed to quarries per se, we all buy the product - but the idea of having one established right in the middle of a residential area with all the negative things that go with it - the trucks, the blasting, the extraction, everything else - is very scary.”

The question will be voted on Election Day, November 8.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Storms North & West Overnight
Gov. Janet Mills
First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race
Maine Democratic Party respond to New York Times Article about Former Governor Paul LePage
Maine Democratic Party respond to New York Times Article about Former Governor Paul LePage
Hurricane Ian
Salvation Army volunteer from Maine heading to Puerto Rico