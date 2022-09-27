Collaboration brings new growth to Dover-Foxcroft

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation partnered with ReTreeUS to help plant an orchard Tueday at SeDoMoCha schools in Dover-Foxcroft.

Students and staff are adding 20 mixed fruit trees to the community garden on school property.

The garden and orchard provide students with opportunities to learn, grow, and give back to the community.

Richard Hodges with ReTreeUS says these projects are what bring their slogan, “planting trees of fruit and seeds of thought,” to life.

“It’s really important for kids to be thinking about where their food comes from and how to provide for their community and do things that benefit the environment. They’re the future and so might as well have them be able to experience contributing to the future. And thinking about the future is really cool and amazing that people get to do this stuff for us because like, I love that people do donations for people like a lot of people like on the streets and like all that stuff and like people can be happy to have this opportunity,” said Hodges.

ReTreeUS has planted 70 orchards in Maine and others in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

If you’re interested in donating or planting an orchard at your school, you can find more information here.

