Collaboration brings new growth to Dover-Foxcroft

Planting trees
Planting trees(WABI)
By Mark Rediker and Kaddie Iammatteo
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation partnered with ReTreeUS to help plant an orchard Tueday at SeDoMoCha schools in Dover-Foxcroft.

Students and staff are adding 20 mixed fruit trees to the community garden on school property.

The garden and orchard provide students with opportunities to learn, grow, and give back to the community.

Richard Hodges with ReTreeUS says these projects are what bring their slogan, “planting trees of fruit and seeds of thought,” to life.

“It’s really important for kids to be thinking about where their food comes from and how to provide for their community and do things that benefit the environment. They’re the future and so might as well have them be able to experience contributing to the future. And thinking about the future is really cool and amazing that people get to do this stuff for us because like, I love that people do donations for people like a lot of people like on the streets and like all that stuff and like people can be happy to have this opportunity,” said Hodges.

ReTreeUS has planted 70 orchards in Maine and others in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

If you’re interested in donating or planting an orchard at your school, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Stock image of construction traffic cones
Years-long bridge project starting in Pittsfield
Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation
Atlantic Power Constructors
Maine crews heading to help with Hurricane Ian make pit stop in Roanoke
Gavel
Augusta man changes pleads guilty to assaulting a federal officer