Body found during search for missing Freeport 14-year-old

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities said a body has been found near where a 14-year-old was reported missing last week.

Maine Marine Patrol says the body was found in Maquoit Bay just after noon. The unidentified body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy and identification.

Last week, Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home in Freeport.

Crews have spent days searching the Freeport area for the teenager, posting flyers and using drones.

Over the weekend, Freeport police Chief Nathaniel Goodman said dozens of people reached out to the agency asking about ways to help.

On Monday, mothers from the area printed out flyers with Ferrara’s information, gathering outside the Freeport Community Center to share remarks.

Officials enlisted the help of 15 game wardens and eight police canines in their search for the 14-year-old, as well as 30 trained search-and-rescue volunteers.

