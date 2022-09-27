Authorities identify inmate who died at Penobscot County Jail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the inmate who passed away at Penobscot County Jail this weekend.

Officials say around 5 a.m. Sunday 50-year-old James Pearsall of Old Town was found in a life threatening situation.

We’re told medical personnel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was not the result of any altercation with other inmates or staff.

The death does not appear to be suspicious.

Pearsall has been in custody since Aug. 19 on drug trafficking charges.

