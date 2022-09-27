Augusta man changes pleads guilty to assaulting a federal officer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man changed his plea to guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday to assaulting a federal officer.

The charge stems from an April incident at the Federal Building in Augusta.

According to court records, 41-year-old Derik Wight entered the building, pressed a security officer against a wall, and put a knife to the area of his throat.

A second security officer drew his service weapon and ordered Wight to drop the knife.

When Wight refused, the officer shot Wight.

Wight faces up to 20 years in prison.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.