Artist creates mural on Bangor Shaw’s wall for the Together Place

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new mural is being painted in Bangor on the wall facing the waterfront at Shaw’s on Main Street.

Local artist Sam Bullard was selected by the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center’s Mural Committee to take on the project.

Bullard has also been mentoring Together Place members who are lending a hand bringing the mural to life.

The Together Place is committed to helping local people going through recovery and uses creative expression as a form of recovery.

The inspiration for the mural is to showcase the themes of community positivity and uplift others in a scene depicting hikers working together.

“I really wanted to capture that sort of positivity I see in my own community and the sort of unity that an image like that could portray,” Bullard said.

The mural is set to be completed in the coming weeks.

