Agricultural Council of Maine hosts governor candidates

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Agricultural Council of Maine hosted the gubernatorial candidates at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday to discuss issues impacting Maine’s agriculture industry.

Each candidate was asked the same five questions and given time for opening and closing remarks.

They also answered questions from the audience who were mainly farmers and others working in agriculture.

When asked about PFAS contamination in land and in water, here is what each candidate had to say:

”We got to take the politics and the baloney out of all the arguments going on between the different agencies, and it starts at the governor’s desk. And his commissioners have got to get together and have a plan of action. Number two, I think that was created by the state of Maine. They approved the spreading, they own it, they got to fix it. And I think that’s an investment we have to make, and we have to make it quick. And some of this federal money should have been earmarked for that,” said former Gov. Paul LePage.

“We are a national leader in this issue. We are collaborating with federal and local stakeholders to address this issue because I know we have to take serious action. We are taking serious action and repeatedly call for a coordinated federal response from the USDA, the FDA, EPA, for what is a national issue of great concern,” said Gov. Janet Mills

“It’s a huge problem. And you all know that, especially if you’re directly affected by it. We have to find a way to get rid of it. Again, this is something that’s going to take a concerted effort by many departments, Public Health, Department of Natural Resources Department of Agriculture, Forestry, how we have to mitigate this,” said Independent Candidate, Sam Hunkler

Julie Ann Smith, the president of the organization, says it was important to host this forum so people can make informed decisions on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.