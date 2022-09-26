Variably Cloudy Today, Few Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be across the Great Lakes Region for the next few days. This will keep our weather a bit unsettled as disturbances wrap around the upper low and move through Maine, giving us a chance for some showers on their way through.

For our Monday, we’ll see morning clouds giving way to some breaks of sunshine later this morning through the afternoon. All locations will have a chance for a few showers early this morning otherwise the best chance of a few scattered showers later this morning through the afternoon will be across areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Temperatures today will reach the mid-60s to around 70° for highs. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area tonight. This will bring a few showers to the area during the overnight, mainly across northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s tonight.

Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area Tuesday. We’ll see variably cloudy skies Tuesday with a few isolated showers possible as the disturbance moves through. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to near 70° for highs. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Wednesday. This too will give us a chance for a few scattered showers on its way through. The front doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it so not expecting much for shower activity with the frontal passage. Temperatures will again be seasonable Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to near 70°. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Thursday. High pressure building into the region will bring us a nice stretch of weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Friday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s. The nice fall weather will be with us Saturday and Sunday too.

Today: Variably cloudy. Few showers possible mainly across northern areas. Highs between 64°-70°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers over northern and western areas. Lows between 48°-55°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

