Showers & Storms Possible Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the Great Lakes will bring the chance for showers & storms this evening for parts of northern & western ME. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side and could generate gusty winds. As you get closer to the coastline you will have a better chance of staying dry. Any moisture should move out by early Tuesday morning. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s & 50s. Areas of dense fog will be likely along the coast.

Tuesday will look pretty similar to what we had today. There will be a mixture of sun & clouds with widely scattered showers. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the low 70s. Winds will begin to shift out of the south at 5-15 mph.

By Wednesday, a cold front will cross the region bringing another chance for showers to the forecast. The shower potential will be widely scattered with most locations looking to stay dry. Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures reaching the 60s. Winds will turn out of the west at 5-15 mph.

High pressure will begin to move in by Thursday. This will keep us free and clear of any rainfall through the weekend. Highs will be quite a bit cooler on Thursday with most areas staying in the 50s and low 60s. By Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will be on the cooler side with the potential for areas of frost as lows drop into the 30s and low 40s.

Friday through Saturday conditions will warm with highs, mostly in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will be possible into Sunday with temperatures staying in the 60s.

Hurricane Ian will be moving up the east coast by early next week. High pressure looks to be situated over the state and should keep rain; wind & cloud cover free of the region. We may have to deal with some maritime impacts.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with showers & storms across northern and western areas. Lows dropping in the 40s and 50s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Areas of fog possible along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with widely scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Southerly winds 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few spotty showers. Highs mostly in the 60s.

THURSDAY: A cool morning followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs trending cooler only maxing out in the 50s & 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.