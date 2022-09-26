Salvation Army volunteer from Maine heading to Puerto Rico

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Salvation Army volunteer from Maine left the Portland International Jetport Monday morning, heading to Puerto Rico.

Libby Farmer is going to assist in any way she can, as the area recovers from Hurricane Fiona.

Farmer is trained in emergency disaster care, including incident management, food service, emotional and spiritual care, CPR training, and basic first aid.

When she arrives in Puerto Rico, she will be linking up with other Salvation Army officers and volunteers to hand out supplies at community centers.

“I’ll be meeting up with people already there, officers of the Salvation Army and volunteers and they’re handing out food and personal hygiene kits. I’m feeling pretty excited. I’m looking forward to it,” said Farmer.

The Salvation Army says that as of Thursday, Sept. 22, they had already distributed 9,159 prepared meals or meal kits, 11,309 drinks or bottles of water, as well as hundreds of other supplies like personal hygiene kits, ice bags, clean-up kits, and blankets at their community centers in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.