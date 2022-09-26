Penobscot County Jail inmate dies after life threatening situation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate was found in a life threatening situation around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Medical personel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The incident was not the result of any altercation with other inmates or staff.

The cause of death is under investigation and the identity of the inmate has not yet been released.

The family of the inmate has been notified.

